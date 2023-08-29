Vivek Ramaswamy doubles down on shocking Ayanna Pressley KKK comparison

Indianola, Iowa - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is facing criticism after comparing Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Black woman, to "modern grand wizards" of the Ku Klux Klan.

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (r.) is facing backlash after referring to Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (l.) as a "modern grand wizard" of the Ku Klux Klan. © Collage: Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Ramaswamy criticized Pressley at a Friday campaign event in Iowa over 2019 remarks in which she said the US doesn't "need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice."

The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur attacked Pressley's comments as racist. He then called her and celebrated author and anti-racism activist Dr. Ibram X. Kendi the "modern grand wizards of the modern KKK" – remarks the Massachusetts Democrat has condemned as offensive and dangerous amid a climate of rising anti-Black violence.

"It is not that long ago that we were besieged by images of white supremacists carrying tiki torches in Charlottesville. It was not that long ago that a white supremacist mob seized the Capitol, waving Confederate flags and erecting nooses on the West Lawn of the Capitol," Pressley told Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC's Politics Nation on Sunday.

Pressley's own "ancestors and living family members have been brutalized, lynched, raped by the Ku Klux Klan," she added.