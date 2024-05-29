Vivek Ramaswamy sets out to "save" BuzzFeed after buying stock in the company

New York, New York - Businessman and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently bought stock in the website BuzzFeed, and he is now demanding the company make some big changes to appease his idea of "truth."

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (r.) is trying to revamp Buzzfeed in his own image after becoming the 2nd largest shareholder of the company. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network, ZUMA Wire, Dreamstime, & UPI Photo

On Tuesday, Ramaswamy announced via X that he is now the "2nd largest Class A shareholder of BuzzFeed" and included a lengthy open letter to the company's board of directors to explain how he believes he can save it, as he believes it has "lost its way."

"I own your stock because I believe BuzzFeed can still become a more valuable company than at its initial listing, but this requires a major shift in strategy," he wrote.

Ramaswamy, a staunch MAGA Republican, continued by arguing that the company contributed to the public's "distrust of the media" since its inception, pointing specifically to their decision to publish the 2017 "Steele Dossier" that contained damning allegations about Donald Trump.

He went on to urge the company to hire more conservative commentators to create a "greater diversity of thought" and said they needed "a complete, ground-up re-think of every single piece of content being produced at the company."

He also recommended a handful of media figures he approved of, which included Charles Barkley, Tucker Carlson, Bill Maher, and Aaron Rodgers.

"Distinguish yourself from competitors by openly admitting your past journalistic failures and redefine BuzzFeed's brand around the pursuit of truth," Ramaswamy demanded.