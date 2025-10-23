Cuomo triggers backlash with racist AI campaign ad depicting "criminals for Zohran Mamdani"

New York, New York - Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo's floundering mayoral campaign hit a new low with an AI-generate ad attacking his opponent Zohran Mamdani roundly condemned as racist.

New York mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo (.) has been slammed after releasing a shockingly offensive AI-generated campaign video targeting opponent Zohran Mamdani. © Collage: AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images & AFP/Angela Weiss

As Cuomo was facing Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in the second and last televised debate, his official X account posted a shockingly offensive campaign ad.

The video was promptly deleted, but not before it was clipped and shared by journalist Prem Thakker of Zeteo.

At just over two-minutes of AI-generated slop, it shows a black shoplifter, a domestic abuser, a human trafficker, a drug dealer and other "criminal" figures declaring their support for Mamdani.

Mamdani has faced an onslaught of racially-charged abuse throughout his campaign, due to his Ugandan origins and Muslim faith. He has previously opened up on the toll these attacks have taken.

Shannon Watts, who founded anti-gun violence advocacy group Moms Demand Action, shared the video and called it "gross and full of racist stereotypes... Cuomo needs to be thrown in the ash heap of history."

"This is next level fascist AI slop," said Seattle University Film and Media Studies Professor Benjamín Schultz-Figueroa on Bluesky. "It's also such a weird 'greatest hits' of scary stereotypes from NYC history."