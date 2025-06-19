Zohran Mamdani opens up on facing anti-Muslim hatred in NYC mayoral race

New York, New York - New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was asked by a reporter why he hadn't had a more visceral reaction to being called antisemitic on the campaign trail. Here's what he said.

New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani would be New York City's first Muslim mayor if elected. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

"There's no room for antisemitism in this city and this country, and I've said that because that is something I personally believe," Mamdani responded.

Some of Mamdani's rivals, including disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, have sought to characterize the surging democratic socialist as antisemitic due to his support for Palestinian human rights.

The 33-year-old state assembly member has spoken out against Israel's settler-colonialism, apartheid, and wholesale slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza. He said on the debate stage earlier this month: "I believe Israel has a right to exist, as a state with equal rights."

Mamdani has received endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as he fights to deliver rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and more to the nation's largest city.

"Ultimately to your question of why not a more visceral reaction, part of it has been colored by the fact that when I speak, especially when I speak with emotion, I am then characterized by those same rivals as being a monster, as being at the gates – language that describes almost a barbarian looking to dismantle civilization," Mamdani said.

"Part of this is the very sad burden of what it means to be the first Muslim candidate to run for mayor, is to deal with dehumanizing language."