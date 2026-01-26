Mamdani administration sues Dr. Phil's son over NYPD documentary

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani 's administration is suing to block a NYPD documentary fronted by the son celebrity psychologist-turned-ICE enthusiast Dr. Phil.

Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw (l.), is being sued by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration over an NYPD documentary. © Collage: Natasha Moustache & ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the city argues episodes of Jordan McGraw's Behind the Badge, which was given the green light by former mayor Eric Adams, "pose an imminent threat to the life and safety of active NYPD officers."

It cites cases where "the faces, voices, and names of undercover officers conducting operations in plainclothes are not obscured" as examples of problematic content.

"There are numerous other pieces of harmful footage that cannot be released to the public. For example, the identities of individuals in NYPD custody are depicted in the rough cuts without any blurring or redactions applied to their faces," the suit continues.

NYC is asking the court to prohibit the sale, distribution, or broadcast of the material, which a New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily granted on Wednesday.

"The Production company is disappointed that this lawsuit was filed without advance notice and an opportunity to respond to the request for a restraint on publication which the United States Constitution prohibits," said Chip Babcock, a lawyer for the TV show.

Disgraced ex-mayor Adams also defended the documentary in an X post.

Jordan McGraw is the son Dr. Phil – real name is Phil McGraw – was made famous by Oprah Winfrey, who had him on her show, and went on to host his own long-running series as.