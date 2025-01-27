Dr. Phil brags about joining ICE immigration raid in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois - TV personality Dr. Phil bragged on social media that he had "embedded" with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a raid in Chicago.

Television personality Dr. Phil McGraw speaks at a presidential campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

"Dr Phil is embedded with @RealTomHoman for ICE operation in Chicago," the talk show host, whose real name is Phil McGraw, posted on X, referring to himself in the third person.

"It's a pretty high-risk mission that we're going on," Dr. Phil said in a video clip before he joined Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan.

The television shrink described the operation as a "targeted ICE mission" aimed at "270 high-value targets," whom he described as "known criminals and terrorists."

"They're [ICE agents] not sweeping neighborhoods as people are trying to imply. I know that because I've been involved in this heading into this," Dr. Phil added.

In a separate clip, Dr. Phil defends ICE's methods and slams sanctuary cities like Chicago for refusing to cooperate with mass deportation schemes.

Since Trump's inauguration, the new administration has sought to rapidly expand immigrant detentions and deportations. The Department of Homeland Security last week gave the green light for immigration officials to raid and arrest people without documentation at churches, hospitals, schools, and other sensitive locations.