New poll shows Zohran Mamdani with over 50% support among likely New York voters

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

New York, New York - A new poll shows Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani with over 50% support among likely voters in the New York City mayoral race.

The Fox News poll released Thursday shows Mamdani with a 21-point lead in the race. Among registered voters, Mamdani has 49% support – significantly higher than independent candidate Andrew Cuomo (28%) and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa (13%).

The poll shows an even greater differential when looking at likely voters: Mamdani has 52% support, while Cuomo pulls 28% and Sliwa 14%.

The three candidates took the debate stage Thursday night, as Mamdani used every opportunity to tout his popular affordability agenda.

According to the poll, 75% of Mamdani supporters are extremely or very enthusiastic to cast their ballots, while 88% say they are voting for him rather than against his opponents.

Fox found the state assembly member's strongest support comes from very liberal voters (78%), voters under the age of 30 (67%), Democrats (63%), and women under 45 (62%). He also has a strong showing among non-white voters, including 51% of Black voters and 52% of Hispanic/Latino voters.

Cuomo, meanwhile, has the support of a significant percentage of moderates (44%), voters ages 65+ (44%), women ages 45+ (42%), and independents (35%).

Mamdani campaign responds to Fox News poll

The Mamdani campaign hailed the polling data as a sign of shifting tides ahead of the November 4 election.

"Today’s poll shows a majority of New Yorkers are rejecting Andrew Cuomo’s billionaire-backed politics of the past and joining Zohran Mamdani’s movement for a new kind of politics that answers to the people, not Donald Trump or the billionaire class," spokesperson Dora Pekec said in a statement.

"As was made crystal clear on tonight’s debate stage, while Zohran Mamdani’s affordability agenda continues to resonate across the city, Andrew Cuomo has zero vision, solutions, or plans to offer – and New Yorkers are taking note."

