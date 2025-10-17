New poll shows Zohran Mamdani with over 50% support among likely New York voters

New York, New York - A new poll shows Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani with over 50% support among likely voters in the New York City mayoral race.

The Fox News poll released Thursday shows Mamdani with a 21-point lead in the race. Among registered voters, Mamdani has 49% support – significantly higher than independent candidate Andrew Cuomo (28%) and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa (13%).

The poll shows an even greater differential when looking at likely voters: Mamdani has 52% support, while Cuomo pulls 28% and Sliwa 14%.

The three candidates took the debate stage Thursday night, as Mamdani used every opportunity to tout his popular affordability agenda.

According to the poll, 75% of Mamdani supporters are extremely or very enthusiastic to cast their ballots, while 88% say they are voting for him rather than against his opponents.

Fox found the state assembly member's strongest support comes from very liberal voters (78%), voters under the age of 30 (67%), Democrats (63%), and women under 45 (62%). He also has a strong showing among non-white voters, including 51% of Black voters and 52% of Hispanic/Latino voters.

Cuomo, meanwhile, has the support of a significant percentage of moderates (44%), voters ages 65+ (44%), women ages 45+ (42%), and independents (35%).