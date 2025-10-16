Mamdani sends defiant message to Trump on Fox News: "He may be watching"

New York, New York - New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani had a message for President Donald Trump as he spoke with Fox News on Wednesday.

New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani (r.) sent a direct message to President Donald Trump during an appearance on Fox News on October 15, 2025. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

"I want to take this moment because you spoke about President Trump, and he may be watching right now," Mamdani said during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News' The Story.

"And I just want to speak directly to the president, which is that I will not be a mayor like Mayor [Eric] Adams who will call you to figure out how to stay of jail. I won't be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo who will call you to ask how to win this election,"

"I can do those things on my own," he continued. "I will, however, be a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living."

The Republican president has been outspoken against Mamdani's campaign, threatening to withhold federal funds for New York City if the state assembly member wins the general election. Mamdani has vowed not to be deterred from his agenda.

Mamdani drove his affordability message throughout the interview with Martha MacCallum. In doing so, he also sent a message to his top challenger Andrew Cuomo, who has launched an independent bid for the mayor's office after losing the Democratic primary in June.

"Andrew, you had your chance to lead this state. You took that time to sell out working-class New Yorkers to your billionaire donors, and instead of actually meeting the needs of people who couldn't afford to live in this city, you gave $959 million in tax breaks to Elon Musk."

"Now you want us to believe that we can't spend less money than that to make every bus fast and free in this same city."