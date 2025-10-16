Mamdani sends defiant message to Trump on Fox News: "He may be watching"
New York, New York - New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani had a message for President Donald Trump as he spoke with Fox News on Wednesday.
"I want to take this moment because you spoke about President Trump, and he may be watching right now," Mamdani said during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News' The Story.
"And I just want to speak directly to the president, which is that I will not be a mayor like Mayor [Eric] Adams who will call you to figure out how to stay of jail. I won't be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo who will call you to ask how to win this election,"
"I can do those things on my own," he continued. "I will, however, be a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living."
The Republican president has been outspoken against Mamdani's campaign, threatening to withhold federal funds for New York City if the state assembly member wins the general election. Mamdani has vowed not to be deterred from his agenda.
Mamdani drove his affordability message throughout the interview with Martha MacCallum. In doing so, he also sent a message to his top challenger Andrew Cuomo, who has launched an independent bid for the mayor's office after losing the Democratic primary in June.
"Andrew, you had your chance to lead this state. You took that time to sell out working-class New Yorkers to your billionaire donors, and instead of actually meeting the needs of people who couldn't afford to live in this city, you gave $959 million in tax breaks to Elon Musk."
"Now you want us to believe that we can't spend less money than that to make every bus fast and free in this same city."
Zohran Mamdani asked about views on Israel and Palestine
During the Fox News interview, Mamdani was also asked about his plans to boost public safety, deliver free buses and no-cost childcare, and support small businesses.
On top of that, he was questioned about his views about Israel and Palestine – sure to be a topic in Thursday night's mayoral debate with Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
Asked whether he would give Trump praise for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Mamdani said, "I think it is too early to do so."
The mayoral frontrunner clarified that he wants to see if the ceasefire will endure, particularly as reports come in that the Israeli military has continued to kill Palestinians in Gaza.
Mamdani was also asked whether he would seek to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York. He responded that he would "exhaust every legal option" to do so without making any new laws.
Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Speaking before the Israeli parliament earlier this week, Trump suggested Netanyahu should receive a pardon in his ongoing corruption cases.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP