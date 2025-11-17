Zohran Mamdani supporters hold "Tax the Rich" rally in NYC as campaign hits fundraising milestone

New York, New York - Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani recently announced his campaign reached an impressive fundraising milestone as his supporters hit the streets of New York with calls to "Tax the Rich."

Supporters of Zohran Mamdani hit the streets with calls of "Tax the Rich" on Sunday, as the campaign hit an impressive fundraising milestone. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

On Sunday, hundreds of activists gathered in NYC's Union Square for the "Tax the Rich – Seize Our Future" rally.

According to Common Dreams, the rally sought to draw attention to Mamdani's policy idea of raising taxes on the city's wealthiest individuals to help pay for new programs, such as universal childcare and rent freezes.

"As we know, power concedes nothing without a demand, and today we demand to tax the rich," said Democratic state Sen. Jabari Brisport during a speech at the rally.

The event also served as the launch of a new campaign that seeks to make sure Mamdani maintains grassroots support as he officially becomes mayor on January 1.

That same day, Mamdani's campaign announced that they managed to raise over $1 million in the past 10 days, with 12,707 people donating an average contribution of $77.65.

Of the milestone, Mamdani said, "None of this would have been possible without everyday New Yorkers willing to spare $5, $10, or $20 to help build a government that will deliver for working people."