Eric Adams says Jewish New Yorkers should be "concerned" for their kids after his loss to Zohran Mamdani

Tel Aviv, Israel - During his recent trip to Israel, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Jewish residents of his city should fear his successor Zohran Mamdani .

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently said Jewish residents should be concerned about their children as his successor Zohran Mamdani takes over. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to The New York Times, Mayor Adams attended a ceremony in his honor hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement in Tel Aviv on Sunday, during which he took a question regarding the safety of Jews in New York under Mamdani, who has shared controversial views about policing in the past.

"If I were a Jewish New Yorker, I'd be concerned about my children. There is something to be worried about," Adams said.

In response to a similar question, Adams warned that "the community must prepare itself" because "everything is not fine."

Adams' remarks come after Mamdani won the race for NYC mayor earlier this month in a sweeping victory.

Throughout the race, Mamdani – who will be the city's first Muslim mayor – was targeted with hateful rhetoric. Adams, who was seeking reelection, once suggested the city risked falling into "Islamic extremism" if Mamdani were to win.

In September, Adams suspended his campaign and, while he did not mention Mamdani by name in his announcement, he warned that "children are being radicalized to hate our city and our country."