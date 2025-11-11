NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani makes two major administration appointments

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani on Monday made two major administration appointments on Monday as he prepares to take over as New York City mayor come January.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (l.) names Dean Fuleihan (c.) as his first deputy mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as his chief of staff during a press conference at the Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College on November 10, 2025. © REUTERS

Dean Fuleihan (74) will serve as Mamdani's first deputy mayor. He was former Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget director and deputy mayor and also held various budget and policy roles in the state legislature throughout his career.

Elle Bisgaard-Church (34), Mamdani's chief of staff in the New York State Assembly and campaign manager for his Democratic mayoral primary run, will serve as chief of staff when he enters City Hall.

Mamdani made the announcements at the Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College – the place where Franklin D. Roosevelt set up his administration before his presidential inauguration in 1933.

"It is important when we are undertaking the work of transforming politics in our city, that we do so both with a relentless imagination as to what politics could be, and a fluency of what politics has been," Mamdani said.

"And what I so appreciate about both of those standing next to me is that they have displayed those two skills in spades."