Austin band cancels tour after drummer detained by US immigration officials at airport

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas - The Austin-based band Lord Buffalo had to cancel its planned European tour after its drummer, Yamal Said, was detained by immigration authorities at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The band Lord Buffalo has announced the cancellation of their planned European tour after their drummer was arrested at the airport by US immigration authorities. © Alison Narro

"We are heartbroken to announce we have to cancel our upcoming European tour. Our drummer, who is a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States (green card holder) was forcibly removed from our flight to Europe by Customs and Border Patrol at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday May 12," the band posted on Facebook.

The group was headed to Europe for a tour they have since canceled. Their first show was to have taken place Thursday in the Netherlands.

"We are devastated to cancel this tour, but we are focusing all of our energy and resources on Yamal's safety and freedom," Lord Buffalo wrote.

Said previously told Voyage Austin that he had lived in the Texas capital since the 1980s after immigrating with his family following an earthquake in Mexico.

He was also a music teacher and worked at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.