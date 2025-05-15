Austin band cancels tour after drummer detained by US immigration officials at airport
Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas - The Austin-based band Lord Buffalo had to cancel its planned European tour after its drummer, Yamal Said, was detained by immigration authorities at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
"We are heartbroken to announce we have to cancel our upcoming European tour. Our drummer, who is a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States (green card holder) was forcibly removed from our flight to Europe by Customs and Border Patrol at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday May 12," the band posted on Facebook.
The group was headed to Europe for a tour they have since canceled. Their first show was to have taken place Thursday in the Netherlands.
"We are devastated to cancel this tour, but we are focusing all of our energy and resources on Yamal's safety and freedom," Lord Buffalo wrote.
Said previously told Voyage Austin that he had lived in the Texas capital since the 1980s after immigrating with his family following an earthquake in Mexico.
He was also a music teacher and worked at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Lord Buffalo has "more questions than answers"
Said's arrest comes amid the Trump administration's escalated crackdown on immigrants, including attempts to cancel the legal status of hundreds of thousands of people.
Customs and Border Protection told the Austin American-Statesman Said had been detained due to an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating a protective order at least twice over the last 12 months. CBP added that he had been handed over to local law enforcement.
"Yamal was a teacher of mine for a few years when I was a teenager. No one has a bigger heart nor better ability to work with kids of all ages and backgrounds, and I was absolutely one of the lucky ones who got to be a student of his. I can't believe this happened hope he is able to get past this safe and sound. He deserves nothing less than that," one person commended under Lord Buffalo's Facebook post.
Another wrote, "Yamal is one of the best dudes I've known. This is shocking. It really can happen to anyone*. Our friends aren't safe."
"Our drummer has secured the legal representation he needs and we are waiting to hear what comes next. We want to reiterate that we truly don’t know what’s going on. We have more questions than answers, but we will keep you posted as much as we can," Lord Buffalo has since shared in an update.
Cover photo: Alison Narro