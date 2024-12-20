Biden administration deportations reach 10-year high, surpassing Donald Trump

Washington DC - The Biden administration deported over 271,000 people in a recent 12-month period – a 10-year high that surpasses levels seen during Republican Donald Trump's first presidency.

A demonstrator raises a sign reading "Families Belong Together and Free" during a protest in Chicago, Illinois, calling for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a new report says it removed 271,484 people without US citizenship to 192 different countries during the latest fiscal year, which ran from October 2023 to September 2024. The count does not include removals and returns of migrants by Border Patrol officials at the Southern border

The number was the highest it's been since 2014, when the Obama administration deported more than 316,000 people, according to CBS.

Trump's peak during his first term in office was around 267,000 in 2019.

The Republican president-elect's imminent return has sparked fears for undocumented people and mixed-status families around the country.

Trump has vowed to launch mass deportations upon taking office. His "border czar" appointee Tom Homan has proposed enlisting the military to assist with the anti-migrant schemes.

ICE's new report shows that deportations have been on the rise under Biden as well, despite concerns of family separations and other human rights abuses.