Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s appeal against arrest if deported from US rejected

Mexico City, Mexico - The Mexico attorney general's office said a court has so far rejected requests from boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. not to be arrested in the event of his deportation from the US, after he was detained for alleged drug trafficking ties.

Mexico's Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrives for his cruiserweight boxing match against USA's Jake Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on June 28, 2025. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Chavez, a former world champion and the son of legendary Mexican fighter Julio Cesar Chavez, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after authorities determined that he was in the country without proper documentation.

His defense attorneys "have presented us" with "five or six injunctions" from the boxer "to have him released as soon as he arrives in Mexico," Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said at a press conference on Sunday.

These injunctions were rejected because Chavez has not yet been handed over to Mexican authorities, he said.

His deportation could be decided at an immigration hearing, which according to the defense team, will be held on Monday.

Chavez, whose sports career is on the decline at the age of 39, is alleged to have ties to the Sinaloa cartel, one of six Mexican drug trafficking groups designated as terrorist organizations by the US.

Following his arrest, US authorities announced Thursday that they were processing his "expedited removal" and referred to the charges against him in Mexico.