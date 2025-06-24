Florida announces "Alligator Alcatraz" as "one-stop shop" for Trump's mass deportations

Collier County, Florida - Leave it to Florida to come up with Republicans' latest cruel and deranged anti- migrant scheme: a massive detention facility in the Everglades they are calling Alligator Alcatraz.

A protester holds a sign reading "No Alligator Alcatraz!" during a rally against the proposed construction of a massive immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades. © Screenshot/Facebook/Friends of the Everglades

"Florida's been leading on immigration enforcement, supporting the Trump administration and ICE's efforts to detain and deport criminal aliens," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier bragged in an announcement video.

Uthmeier said Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked state leaders to identify places to construct additional temporary immigration detention facilities in the state.

"I think this is the best one. I call it Alligator Alcatraz," the AG said of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Everglades, now slated for repurposing.

The planned 1,000-bed facility – which Uthmeier has hailed as a "one-stop shop to carry out President Trump's mass deportation agenda" – is surrounded by the Everglades, a vast subtropical wilderness in the southern part of the state.

"It presents an efficient, low-cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility because you don't need to invest that much in the perimeter," Uthmeier boasted.

"If people get out, there's not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide."