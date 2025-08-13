Federal judge orders ICE not to detain migrants in abusive conditions at New York site

New York, New York - A US judge ordered Tuesday that migrants being held at a Manhattan federal facility where individuals are often arrested after attending court hearings to fight deportation be kept in humane conditions.

A security guard speaks to people at the entrance to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building at 26 Federal Plaza on May 8, 2025, in New York City. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Images have emerged showing unsanitary and cramped conditions in a holding room in New York City's 26 Federal Plaza, where migrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are detained.

Manhattan Judge Lewis Kaplan issued a temporary restraining order directing that no detained person be kept in less than 50 square feet of space, without clean bedding and hygiene products, or be deprived of private attorney-client calls.

ICE "shall not retaliate in any manner against Plaintiff (including in his or her immigration proceedings...) for complaining about any alleged violation of this temporary restraining order," Kaplan ordered.

Hundreds of migrants have passed through the facility as immigration officers have stepped up their arrests of those going through the immigration court in a downtown skyscraper.

Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to deport large numbers of migrants, has encouraged authorities to be more aggressive as he seeks to hit his widely reported target of one million deportations annually.