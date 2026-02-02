Identities of federal immigration agents who killed Alex Pretti revealed

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The identities of the two federal immigration agents who fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last weekend have finally been revealed.

Court documents have revealed the identity of the two federal immigration agents who fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last month. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

According to ProPublica, court documents filed by the Department of Justice revealed the two officers who fired the shots were Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa (43) and Raymundo Gutierrez (35), an officer with Customs and Border Protection.

Pretti was killed during an altercation with officers on January 23. In a video of the incident, multiple agents are seen wrestling Pretti to the ground, removing a legal firearm he had holstered on his waist, and then fatally shooting him after he had already been subdued.

Quickly after the incident, President Donald Trump and members of his administration pushed the narrative that Pretti had intended to kill agents with his weapon, despite videos from multiple angles clearly showing otherwise.

The DOJ initially refused to launch any investigation or reveal the identity of the officers, who were all wearing face masks during the incident.

Pretti's death has sparked outrage and protests across the nation. His passing also came nearly two weeks after Renee Good, another Minneapolis resident, was fatally shot by an ICE agent