NY Governor Hochul puts forward bill to block ICE from relying on local law enforcement

New York, New York - New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a new bill that would ban state law enforcement officers from being deputized by ICE.

The bill aims to rip up an agreement that allows ICE to instruct state and local law enforcement officers to assist in anti-immigration operations such as deportations and arrests.

It also bans officers from acting as federal agents or using funds provided by the state government to carry out immigration enforcement.

In addition, New York residents would be allowed to sue Department of Homeland Security officials.

"We're sending a strong message to ICE," Hochul said in a press conference on Friday. "You will not weaponize local police officers against their own communities in the state of New York."

"We've worked hard to drive down crime, reform our laws, and provide more tools to put criminals behind bars," she said. "But all of us have a core belief that public safety must be pursued lawfully, transparently, and with humanity."

Hochul's newly announced legislation follows weeks of mounting pressure to counter ICE and CBP after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by immigration officers in Minneapolis this month.

In a statement cited by Reuters, Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed that Hochul's legislation would endanger New Yorkers.