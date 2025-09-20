Illinois Democrats assaulted and tear-gassed by federal agents at anti-ICE protest

Chicago, Illinois - A Democrat running for Congress and an Illinois mayor say they were assaulted and tear-gassed by federal agents at a Chicago protests against ICE.

Federal agents attacked demonstrators in Chicago, including Democratic candidates, as they protested against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images

Footage showed federal agents picking up Kat Abughazaleh, who is running for a House seat, and brutally throwing her onto the ground, leaving her with severe bruising and an injured hand.

The incident took place as protesters gathered outside the ICE Broadview Processing Center.

"I'm shocked that people are shocked about this," Abughazaleh told the New Republic after the incident. "Once last week, twice today, ICE has picked me up and thrown me on the ground."



"It doesn't compare to what our neighbors who are trapped inside the Broadview processing facility are going through," she said. "They're committing crimes against humanity there."



"They are not given beds. They sleep on the concrete. They are not given hygienic products. They are not given hot meals. And these aren't criminals. There are literally pregnant women and grandmothers in there."

On Thursday, Daniel Biss, the Democratic mayor of Evanston – a suburb of Chicago – was tear-gassed while protesting outside the same facility.

Despite footage showing militarized police assaulting peaceful protesters sitting on the ground, the Department of Homeland Securityinsisted that protesters had attacked law enforcement.