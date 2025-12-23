Trump administration pushes self-deportation over the holidays with "limited time offer"

Washington DC - "Limited time offer:" the Trump administration has tripled to $3,000 what it's calling a "bonus" for undocumented migrants who voluntarily choose to leave the US – but only during the holiday season.

The Trump administration has tripled its self-deportation "bonus" to $3,000 during the holiday season as it continues an aggressive immigration agenda. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

"Until the end of the year, take advantage of a $3,000 bonus to head home for the holidays," the Department of Homeland Security says on its website.

"Those illegal aliens who don't take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States," the department says.

President Donald Trump has made preventing unlawful immigration and expelling undocumented migrants top priorities during his second term, and has tightened conditions for entering the US and obtaining visas.

Since May, Trump's administration has also implemented a "self-deportation" program under which people who are in the US illegally can register for voluntary departure via an app in exchange for $1,000 plus travel costs.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is likewise pushing for migrants to voluntarily leave over the holidays, posting on X: "AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA'S NAUGHTY LIST! Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000, and spend Christmas at home with loved ones."

The post included a video of a white-bearded man dressed as Santa Claus – but with a red ICE flak jacket and a badge – detaining and deporting a person, as Carol of the Bells plays in the background.