Immigrants and allies shut down New York City to protest Trump after election

New York, New York - Activists across various social movements – including immigrants' rights groups – took to the streets in Manhattan on Saturday to protest the coming second presidency of Donald Trump .

Activists take part in a protest against president-elect Donald Trump's anti-immigrant, anti-worker policies in New York City on November 9, 2024. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

More than 5,000 New Yorkers hit the streets for Saturday's #ProtectOurFutures march, several participating groups shared on social media.

Protesters gathered at Columbus Circle in a show of force against Trump's anti-migrant, racist, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policies.

The Republican, who this week won a second term in the White House, has threatened to begin a "mass deportation" of immigrants on Day 1 in office. He has also vowed to ramp up oil and gas drilling, severely restrict access to life-saving gender-affirming health care, and limit Black and LGBTQ+ history and representation in schools – deepening fears of climate collapse and heightened injustices against already marginalized groups.

Footage of Saturday's rally showed New Yorkers marching with a large "We Won't Back Down" banner while chanting "Aquí estamos y no nos vamos" ("We are here and we're not leaving") – in defiance of Trump's anti-migrant attacks.

Other photos and videos captured participants in keffiyehs marching in solidarity with the besieged people of Gaza and Lebanon. Trump has repeatedly pledged to continue supporting Israel, despite its rising violence across the Middle East and ongoing US-backed genocide in Palestine.

Make the Road New York said the marchers were "sending a clear message to Trump: communities are prepared to spend the next 4 years working aggressively to protect our futures from racist, misogynist, and classist attacks."