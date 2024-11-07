Trump aides lay out plans for day one of presidency – including "mass deportation"

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's campaign staff have been sharing details about what he plans to do on the first day of his second presidential administration.

On Wednesday, after Trump was declared the victor of the 2024 race, his National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sat down for an interview with Fox News in which she said his win "gives him a mandate to govern as he campaigned, to deliver on the promises that he made."

"Which include – on Day one – launching the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants that Kamala Harris has allowed into this country," Leavitt explained.

"It includes drill, baby drill, and expediting permits for nuclear, for fossil fuels, for an above-all energy approach that's going to bring down the cost of living in this country.

"It includes bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to end this war and returning to the very tough sanctions on the Iranian regime so we can stop the chaos in the Middle East," she continued.

Senior campaign adviser Jason Miller gave a similar answer during an interview with Good Morning America, in which he said Trump will "stop the out-of-control inflation" and "put all of his strong border policies back in place."

"The previous administration didn't need any acts of Congress to go and break the border, and so all we have to do with regard to the border is put his policies back in place," Miller said. "We can secure it and start making the country much more safe."