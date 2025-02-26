Immigrants' rights activists slam military contractors' "depraved" plan to boost Trump deportations
Washington DC - Immigrants' rights activists have slammed a newly revealed proposal by private military contractors to assist the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts.
The 26-page document, seen by Politico, outlines a plan by contractors and former immigration officials – led by ex-Blackwater CEO Erik Prince – to establish migrant "processing camps" on military bases and a "small army" of private citizens to make arrests.
Blackwater, established by Prince in 1996, is notorious for the 2007 Nisour Square massacre in Baghdad, in which the military contractor's employees killed 17 Iraqi civilians and injured 20 more. At the end of his first White House term, Donald Trump pardoned the four contractors who were convicted for their role in the shooting spree.
The latest plan – sent to Trump advisers before his January 20 inauguration – calls for investments of $25 million in order to deport 12 million people before the November 2026 midterms, or around 500,000 people per month.
"To keep pace with the Trump deportations, it would require a 600% increase in activity. It is unlikely that the government could swell its internal ranks to keep pace with this demand … in order to process this enormous number of deportations, the government should enlist outside assistance," the document states, per Politico.
The proposal also advocates a "bounty program which provides a cash reward for each illegal alien held by a state or local law enforcement officer."
Immigrants' rights advocates condemn MAGA's "moral sickness"
Rights advocates have condemned the new plan as they issued urgent warnings about the severity of the Trump administration's anti-immigrant attacks.
"I guess we should give credit to Erik Prince, disgraced soldier-of-fortune and former boss of homicidal mercenaries. He and his war profiteers have made absolutely clear what President Trump's war on immigrants portends," Chris Newman, legal director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said in a press release.
"Their draft proposal, with its personnel numbers, staffing structure, organizational logistics and price tag, exposes the insanity, depravity, delusion and moral sickness behind all the MAGA talk of 'fixing' immigration once and for all," Newman continued.
"Erik Prince obviously takes seriously what Trump says he wants to do. So do we. I guess we should thank him for making so clear the real-life dangers that lie ahead."
Cover photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP