Immigrants' rights activists slam military contractors' "depraved" plan to boost Trump deportations

Erik Prince, founder of private military company Blackwater, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on February 22, 2025. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

The 26-page document, seen by Politico, outlines a plan by contractors and former immigration officials – led by ex-Blackwater CEO Erik Prince – to establish migrant "processing camps" on military bases and a "small army" of private citizens to make arrests.

Blackwater, established by Prince in 1996, is notorious for the 2007 Nisour Square massacre in Baghdad, in which the military contractor's employees killed 17 Iraqi civilians and injured 20 more. At the end of his first White House term, Donald Trump pardoned the four contractors who were convicted for their role in the shooting spree.

The latest plan – sent to Trump advisers before his January 20 inauguration – calls for investments of $25 million in order to deport 12 million people before the November 2026 midterms, or around 500,000 people per month.

"To keep pace with the Trump deportations, it would require a 600% increase in activity. It is unlikely that the government could swell its internal ranks to keep pace with this demand … in order to process this enormous number of deportations, the government should enlist outside assistance," the document states, per Politico.

The proposal also advocates a "bounty program which provides a cash reward for each illegal alien held by a state or local law enforcement officer."