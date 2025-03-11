Immigrants' rights advocates denounce Trump plans to bring back family detention

Washington DC - Immigrants' rights advocates have denounced the Donald Trump administration's move to reopen an immigrant detention center in Texas formerly used to detain families with children.

A detained woman and two children walk through the South Texas Family Residential Center outside Dilley, Texas, in 2019. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The private prison company CoreCivic signed an agreement with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the City of Dilley to reopen the 2,400-bed South Texas Family Residential Center, with the expectation for family detentions to resume.

The announcement has sparked alarm after the Biden administration ended the harmful practice in 2021. The Dilley facility – first opened in December 2014 – was subsequently turned into an adult detention center before it was closed in 2024.

"We are horrified and saddened that the Trump administration is resuming the cruel, unjustified, deeply damaging practice of detaining immigrant children and families," Linda Stone, senior director for immigration at MomsRising/MamásConPoder, said in a press release.

"As caring people, we know that every child, regardless of where they were born, deserves to live in peace and security. The callous, unjust practice of detaining immigrant families must end," she added.