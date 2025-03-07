Teachers and students denounce Trump's "cruel" immigration raids at schools

Washington DC - Teachers and students are speaking out against Trump administration policies targeting schools for immigration enforcement, demanding instead greater investments in supporting education.

A person raises a sign reading "Keep Families Together" as hundreds of high-school students participate in a protest entitled "A Day Without Immigrants" in Los Angeles, California, on February 4, 2025 © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

"Today I'm here because our schools are under threat," Alejandra Gonzalez Rizo, a former DACA recipient and eighth-grade teacher in Washington DC, said during a press conference on Thursday.

"Not just from the lack of resources and underfunding, overcrowded classrooms, or outdated materials, but something much worse – the threat of armed immigration agents intimidating families and abducting children and teachers from our learning places."

"When teachers, students, and staff are forcibly removed from their classrooms and even disappeared from the country as we saw in the Miami public school teacher, it doesn't just leave an empty chair," Gonzalez Rizo continued. "It leaves wounds – deep ones – on the school and the students, the community."

One week before Donald Trump took office, a middle-school science teacher and DACA recipient in Miami was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deported to Honduras. He was reportedly 24 years old and had lived in the US since he was 13.

The administration has since rescinded restrictions on immigration raids at schools, hospitals, houses of worship, and other areas deemed "sensitive."

"No child should sit in the classroom wondering if today is the day that their parents disappear from their lives. No parent should have to choose between sending their kid to school and risking their family's separation, or keeping them home and denying them an education," Gonzalez Rizo said.