IRS reportedly nears tax data agreement with ICE to facilitate deportations

Washington DC - The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly nearing an agreement with federal immigration authorities to allow the use of tax data to facilitate Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

The IRS is reportedly nearing an agreement to share tax information to support ICE deportation operations. © REUTERS

Under the agreement, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials would be able to submit to the IRS names and addresses of people suspected of being in the country without documentation to cross-reference with taxpayer databases, according to the Washington Post.

Personal tax information is typically confidential but under certain conditions can be shared with federal law enforcement agencies.

Requests for access to tax data would have to be submitted by either Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem or Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, and would be limited to confirming the addresses of immigrants with final removal orders.

People without documentation still pay US taxes, contributing nearly $100 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022 alone. Most do not have Social Security numbers and instead file with individual taxpayer numbers (ITINs).

The new proposal has raised concerns for the privacy of tax information, as well as threatened longstanding US government assurances that filing income tax returns would not lead to immigrant deportations.

"It is a complete betrayal of 30 years of the government telling immigrants to file their taxes," a former IRS official told the Post.

Public Citizen earlier this month announced it had filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the IRS from sharing personal tax information with ICE.