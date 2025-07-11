Venezuelans deported from US demand return of their kids: "SOS, USA, release our children"

Caracas, Venezuela - Hundreds of people protested in Caracas Thursday demanding the return of at least 30 children who remain in the US after being separated from their Venezuelan parents during deportation .

People hold photos of children who remain in the US after being separated from their parents during deportation, in a demonstration in Caracas on July 10, 2025. © Pedro MATTEY / AFP

Mariale Castellano, deported on May 28, was among the protesters, pleading for the return of her nine-year-old daughter who is still in the US in the care of a foster family.

"I was four to five months waiting for deportation with her, but it didn't happen," the 26-year-old mother said.

At the protest, a woman read out a letter, later handed over to the UN office in Caracas, asking for "urgent action in favor of the return" of children separated from their parents.

Protesters carried white balloons, photos of the young children, and signs saying "SOS, USA, release our children."

On June 30, the Venezuelan government denounced the "kidnapping" of 18 children under the age of 12, but the number of children stranded in the US has increased since then.