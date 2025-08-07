Kristi Noem nixes age limits for ICE recruitment, allowing 18-year-olds to become agents

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its Secretary Kristi Noem have decided to get rid of age requirements for Americans interested in becoming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

On Wednesday, DHS shared a press release announcing the move, which they hope will inspire "even more patriots" to qualify to join ICE in their

"mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America's streets."

Previously, applicants had to be between the ages of 21 and 37 for most positions, but now, individuals as young as 18 can sign up.

As part of President Donald Trump's recently signed "Big Beautiful Bill," ICE is set to receive $75 billion in funding over the next few years.

This has allowed the agency to provide new incentives for applicants, such as a $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment and forgiveness options, and enhanced retirement benefits.

Recruits will still be required to go through medical screening, drug screening, and complete a physical fitness test.

Last month, DHS unveiled their "Defend the Homeland" effort, a campaign to "recruit brave and heroic Americans" to join ICE.