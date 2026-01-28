More than 1,000 organizations urge Congress to block new funding for ICE and CBP

Washington DC - Ahead of an upcoming government shutdown deadline, more than 1,000 organizations are urging lawmakers to stop the further funding of ICE and CBP terror.

A protestor holds a sign reading "ICE Melts Under Resistance" during a demonstration in Pasadena, California. © Robyn Beck / AFP

"We the undersigned 1,025 organizations write to express our horror, outrage and deep grief about the news that federal agents have executed a human being in broad daylight on the streets of Minneapolis," the letter reads.

"How many more people have to die, how many more lies have to be told, and how many more children must be used as bait and abducted, before Congress fulfills its responsibilities and stops these out-of-control agencies from continuing to violently attack our immigrant communities and communities of color, as well as their many allies and supporters?"

The signatories are demanding an immediate end to funding for ICE and CBP Border Patrol as lawmakers consider an appropriations package that would grant an additional $64 billion to DHS, including $10 billion for ICE.

They are also calling for a revocation of the tens of billions of dollars allocated in last summer's so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

The action was led by the Detention Watch Network, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, National Immigration Project, National Immigrant Justice Center, National Immigration Law Center, United We Dream, and Amnesty International USA.

"When federal agents are patrolling the streets of American cities and gunning people down in broad daylight, the bare minimum response is to stop the funding that enables these violent agencies to carry out these atrocities," the groups insisted.