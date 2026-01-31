Trump impeachment whistleblower raises $1.7 million after launching Senate bid

Davie, Florida - Alexander Vindman, a former White House official who helped Donald Trump get impeached during his first term, recently pulled in over a million dollars after launching his Florida Senate campaign.

Senate candidate Alexander Vindman, whose testimony helped impeach Donald Trump (l.) in 2019, recently raked in millions on the first day of his campaign. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to Politico, Vindman's campaign claimed to have raised $1.7 million from more than 36,000 contributions on the first day after officially launching the campaign on Tuesday.

The campaign told the outlet the figure was "the highest amount reported in a day raised by any other Senate candidate in Florida history."

In 2019, Vindman – who was once the White House's top national security expert on Ukraine – memorably testified to Congress that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to find dirt on his political opponent Joe Biden, which led to Trump being impeached for the first time.

As Trump remained president, Vindman was dismissed from the White House and later announced his resignation from the army, citing retaliation and professional pressure.

His Senate run will face an uphill battle, as the seat is considered solidly red, and the incumbent, Ashley Moody, already has a strong endorsement from Trump.

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee panned Vindman's campaign, calling it "doomed from the start."