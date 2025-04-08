Sackets Harbor family freed from ICE detention after protest outside Tom Homan's home

Sackets Harbor, New York - Following weekend protests outside the home of border czar Tom Homan, a mother and her three children have been released after they were detained in New York by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and transferred to Texas.

Demonstrators on Saturday marched to the Sackets Harbor home of the Trump administration's border czar, Tom Homan, to demand the release of a mother and her three children detained by ICE: © Collage: IMAGO / Wirestock & Screenshot/X/@thenyic

"When a Sackets Harbor family was detained by ICE last month, I called on ICE to provide answers immediately and spoke with White House Border Czar Tom Homan to call for their release," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Monday.

"Moments ago, I spoke once again with Mr. Homan who informed me that this family – a third grader, two teenagers and their mother – are currently on their way back to Jefferson County."

She added: "I cannot imagine the trauma these kids and their mom are feeling, and I pray they will be able to heal when they return home."

Federal agents detained the mother and children before school on March 27 at a dairy farm in Jefferson County while the officers were acting on a separate child pornography investigation. The family was then sent to the Karnes County Detention Facility in Texas.

The family's release came after more than 1,000 people turned out Saturday to march to Homan's Sackets Harbor home and demand their return to New York.

"This Sackets Harbor family should never have been taken from their home, and put in ICE detention," New York Immigration Coalition President and CEO Murad Awawdeh said in a press release.

"The Sackets Harbor community’s steadfast concern, care and love for their neighbors is what brought this family home. However, this incident will cause lasting trauma for the family, school and community affected."