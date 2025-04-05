ICE causes outrage over "kidnapping" of mother and children in New York

Sackets Harbor, New York - Immigrants' rights advocates and lawmakers have expressed outrage over the US Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) detention of a mother and her three children last week at a dairy farm in Sackets Harbor, New York.

A mother and her three children were detained by US Immigration Customs and Enforcement in Sackets Harbor, New York, and transferred to Texas. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

On March 27, federal agents detained the mother and students before school in Sackets Harbor – the town where Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan lives – while targeting another man on the farm on charges of child pornography.

The family, which included a third-grader, was transferred to the Karnes County Detention Facility in Texas, according to the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

"We are supposed to live in a nation of laws, but while this family was correctly navigating the immigration system and attending their immigration court hearings, they were instead taken by ICE agents and sent thousands of miles away from their home and community," NYIC President and CEO Murad Awawdeh said in a statement.

The detentions have raised concerns about due process rights, particularly for children, amid Donald Trump's escalated mass detentions and deportations.

"At Sackets Harbor Central School District, we view ourselves as a family, and right now, some of our family members are hurting. We are hurting because ICE took three students and their mother away from our community," said Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney.

"The safety and well-being of our students will always be our top priority, and we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure their return back home, to our school and community."