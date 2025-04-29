TPS for Haiti on the line as state AGs team up in legal battle against Trump administration

New York, New York - More than a dozen state attorneys general are taking action to prohibit the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti amid Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of state AGs in filing an amicus brief in support of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Monday she and a coalition of 18 other AGs had filed an amicus brief asking the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York to keep TPS in place for thousands of Haitian immigrants.

The move came after Trump's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in February announced it was vacating a TPS extension granted under former President Joe Biden, with protections set to end on August 3 of this year. If carried out, the decision is expected to impact around half a million people.

The AGs argue that the Trump administration had not accounted for the precarious situation in Haiti when announcing the decision to roll back TPS protections.

They note that carrying out the order could lead to family separations and disrupt local economies in the US.