Trump admin reportedly to offer unaccompanied migrant children money to self-deport

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration may offer some unaccompanied migrant children $2,500 to self-deport, a leaked Department of Health and Human Services memo reveals.

The Trump administration might offer migrant children $2,500 to self-deport, a Department of Health and Human Services memo reveals. © IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Unaccompanied migrant children aged 14 and older are being offered $2,500 to voluntarily leave the US and "return home to their families," an HHS memo obtained by NBC News reveals.

The memo was reportedly sent out on Friday to legal service providers that represent unaccompanied children and offers the money to those in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

According to the notice, the Department of Homeland Security will front the money to pay the children and has already identified a selection of people who want to self-deport.

"This benefit is intended to support reintegration efforts following departures," the memo reads.

In a statement to NBC, Emily Covington, assistant director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Office of Public Affairs, insisted that the offer is "strictly voluntary" and will be offered to 17-year-olds first.

"Cartels trafficked countless unaccompanied children into the United States during the Biden Administration, and DHS and HHS have been working diligently to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those children," a statement from federal immigration officials read.

Melissa Adamson, a senior attorney at the National Center for Youth Law, railed against the move and called for the unaccompanied children to be provided with legal counseling.