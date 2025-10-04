Trump aims to set refugee cap in 2026 fiscal year prioritizing white South Africans

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration is considering a cap of 7,500 refugee admissions this financial year, as well as an increased emphasis on asylum for white South Africans.

© AFP/Octavio Jones

Three sources familiar with the matter revealed that Trump plans to reduce the cap on refugee admissions from 125,000 people under former President Joe Biden to only 7,500 this financial year.

The move comes after Trump froze refugee admissions when he re-entered office in January 2025, declaring that asylum seekers wouldn't see their applications processed until he deems it is in the interest of the US.

Trump complemented the move by issuing an exemption for South Africa's Afrikaner minority, a white group he claims suffer discrimination and violence.

The South African government has vehemently denied the claims.

Documents obtained by the New York Times reveal that Trump intends not only to severely cut the cap on admissions, but also to set aside most of the slots for white South Africans.

Democrats objected to the plan and pointed out that Trump had missed the deadline on implementing such a measure because the new financial year already began on Wednesday.

Congressional Representatives Jamie Raskin and Pramila Jayapal, as well as Senators Richard J. Durbin and Alex Padilla, released a statement condemning the potential refugee cap.