Salvadoran journalist deported from US says he was punished for immigration coverage

Olocuilta, El Salvador - A Salvadoran journalist who was deported from the US said Friday he was expelled for reporting on the "unjust arrests" of migrants .

Salvadoran journalist Mario Guevara cries as he shows his journalist vest and helmet with which he was captured and deported from the US after spending three months in federal custody, in Olocuilta, El Salvador, on October 3, 2025. © MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

Mario Guevara – he himself had been living in the US without residency papers or a valid visa – was arrested in Georgia in June while reporting live for his online MG News channel on a protests over President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.

In an email Friday to AFP, the Department of Homeland Security called Guevara an "illegal alien" with a removal order from an immigration judge pending since 2012.

"I was deported not for being a criminal," the 48-year-old journalist, who won an Emmy award for his reporting in 2023, said on arriving back in El Salvador, visibly exhausted, his eyes filling with tears.

What "cost me," he said, was "the fact that I reported on...the injust arrests (of migrants) that were taking place."

Guevara arrived in El Salvador without luggage, wearing only the helmet and protective vest marked "Press" that he was wearing on the day of his arrest.

He was deported with 117 other citizens of El Salvador, whose far-right President Nayib Bukele has cheered Trump's anti-migrant policy and caused an outcry by interning a group of deported Venezuelans in a brutal maximum-security prison for months.