Trump administration pushes to escalate deportation of unaccompanied migrant children

Washington DC - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been asked by President Donald Trump's administration to track down and deport thousands of unaccompanied migrant children.

The Trump administration is making moves to escalate the deportation of unaccompanied migrant children. © AFP/Adam Gray

Trump is looking to have thousands of unaccompanied children deported by ICE without their parents or guardians, in his second administration's newest anti-immigrant attack.

According to government data, about 600,000 undocumented children have been referred to the Department of Homeland Security after crossing the border without a parent or guardian since 2019.

The push to escalate child deportations was revealed in an internal ICE memo reviewed by Reuters.

Deportations will be carried out over four phases, the first one a planning phase that began on January 27. No other details are available regarding when and what each stage will entail.

ICE has categorized unaccompanied children into three groups: "Flight risks," "Public safety," and "Border security." It is unclear what the significance is of each of these groups.