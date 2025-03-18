Trump's "border czar" vows to defy the law: "We're not stopping"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's so-called "border czar" Tom Homan said that he doesn't care "what the judges think" and will move forward with the administration's mass deportations regardless of legal rulings.

US border tsar Tom Homan said that he will continue to push forward with Trump's migration plan despite court rulings. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"We’re not stopping," Homan told Fox and Friends on Monday. "I don’t care what the judges think. I don't care what the left thinks. We’re coming."

"I don't know why any judge would want terrorists returned to the United States," he said. "This is an extraordinary thing that President Trump is doing to keep his promise to the American people to make this country safe again."

Homan made the comments after a federal judge on Saturday blocked the Trump administration from deporting suspected members of a Venezuelan gang without a legal process, trial, or hearing.

Two planes departed from the US and carried 250 migrants to El Salvador despite the block, in what many are saying is an overreach of executive power.

The head of Venezuela's National Assembly slammed the US deportations as a "crime against humanity," and said that the deported migrants were being "held hostage in El Salvador."

Describing images of detained migrants being aggressively manhandled off airplanes by heavily armed and armored guards, Homan said that the scenes were "a beautiful thing to see."