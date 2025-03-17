Venezuela assembly head slams US deportations: "Crime against humanity"

Caracas, Venezuela - The head of the National Assembly in Caracas said Monday that Washington's expulsion of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador to be imprisoned amounted to a "crime against humanity."

The head of the National Assembly in Caracas said Monday that Washington's expulsion of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador to be imprisoned amounted to a "crime against humanity." © Federico PARRA / AFP

"What is being committed against the Venezuelans held hostage in El Salvador and against the Venezuelan migrants in the United States is a crime against humanity," Jorge Rodriguez said at a news conference broadcast on state television.

The US, over the weekend, flew more than 200 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang to be imprisoned in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said, after his US counterpart Donald Trump controversially invoked wartime legislation to expel them.

The deportations took place despite a US federal judge granting a temporary suspension of the expulsion order – apparently as planes were already headed to El Salvador – raising questions over whether the Trump administration deliberately defied the court decision.

Bukele later said 238 members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which Trump has designated a foreign terrorist organization, had arrived in El Salvador. He shared a video on X of men in handcuffs and shackles being transferred from a plane to a heavily guarded convoy.

The presidency also posted photos of prisoners' heads being shaved upon arrival in El Salvador.