US will now check foreign students' social media accounts for anti-American content

Washington DC - Foreigners seeking to study in the US will be required to make their social media profiles public to allow screening for anti-American content under new State Department guidelines released Wednesday.

The State Department had temporarily paused issuing visas for foreign students at the end of May while it came up with the new social media guidelines, and it will now resume operations.

"The enhanced social media vetting will ensure we are properly screening every single person attempting to visit our country," a senior State Department official said.

US consular officers will conduct a "comprehensive and thorough vetting of all student and exchange visitor applicants," the official said.

To facilitate the screening, student visa applicants will be asked to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to "public."

In an executive order on his first day as president, Donald Trump called for increased vetting of persons entering the US to ensure they "do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles."

Student visas are one of a series of battles waged over higher education by the Trump administration, which has rescinded thousands of visas and sought to ban Harvard University from accepting international students.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked the visas of many students who led demonstrations critical of Israel's offensive in Gaza, as he uses an obscure law that allows the removal of people deemed to go against US foreign policy interests.