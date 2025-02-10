Venezuelan immigrants granted emergency order blocking deportation to Guantanamo Bay

Albuquerque, New Mexico - A federal court on Sunday temporarily blocked the deportation of three Venezuelan men in New Mexico to the US' infamous Guantánamo Bay detention facility a s the Trump administration ramps up its immigration crackdown.

The Donald Trump administration has ordered the preparation of a 30,000-person "migrant facility" at the US' Guantánamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. © IMAGO / Newscom World

The men – who are currently detained at the Otero County Processing Center – had requested a temporary restraining order, which was granted by Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales of the Federal District Court for New Mexico.

The petitioners reportedly recognized fellow migrants who had been held in the same US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in news coverage of recent Guantánamo transfers.

"I fear being taken to Guantánamo because the news is painting it as a black hole," petitioner Abrahan Barrios Morales said in a Center for Constitutional Rights press release. "I also see that human rights are constantly violated at Guantánamo, so I fear what could happen to me if I get taken there."

Trump last month ordered the preparation of a 30,000-person "migrant facility" at the US' Guantánamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the US imprisoned around 780 men and boys at the facility – the vast majority without any criminal charges – with reports of brutal torture widespread.