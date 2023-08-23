California Reparations Task Force member introduces bill to create historic agency

Sacramento, California - A California lawmaker has introduced the first piece of legislation based on the policy recommendations from the state's two-year reparations study!

State Senator Steven Bradford introduced legislation to create the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency, based on recommendations made by the California Reparations Task Force. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

State Senator Steven Bradford on Tuesday introduced SB 490 to create the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency, a body tasked with overseeing the administration of reparations initiatives and helping to improve the quality of life for descendants of enslaved people.

The step is the legislative effort to implement one of the 115 proposals outlined in the recently released final report of the California Reparations Task Force, of which Bradford was a member.

"This historic legislation lays the groundwork for the future," the senator said in a press release. "My fellow task force members and I have documented the harm, detailed its generational impact, and determined the way forward to right these wrongs."

"The Freedman Affairs Agency will establish the instrumental infrastructure California will need as our state takes responsibility for the historical harms that have been committed."