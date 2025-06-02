Tulsa mayor announces $105-million reparations plan on anniversary of 1921 race massacre

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols on Sunday announced a $105-million reparations plan to address the ongoing harms of the 1921 race massacre.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols (r.) has announced the creation of a Greenwood Trust to address ongoing harms of the 1921 race massacre amid a long fight for justice by survivors Viola Ford Fletcher (top l.) and Lessie Benningfield Randle. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images

Nichols revealed the creation of the Greenwood Trust on the first Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day – a city holiday he designated earlier this year to commemorate the anniversary of one of the worst acts of racial violence in US history.

The private charitable initiative will prioritize investments in affordable housing and homeownership, cultural and historic preservation, and economic development and education, including student scholarships and small-business grants.

Nichols accompanied his announcement with the public release of more than 45,000 records related to the massacre.

The developments follow advocates' February unveiling of their Project Greenwood blueprint calling for comprehensive actions to address the legacy of the massacre and to compensate the last two living survivors, Viola Ford Fletcher (111) and Lessie Benningfield Randle (110).

"We're excited to move into this next phase with Mayor Nichols, city leadership and Tulsa advocates," Justice for Greenwood founder and executive director Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a press release.

"Many of the commitments outlined today echo the very proposals our team and community have spent years fighting to bring to light," the attorney continued.

"This alignment is a testament to the power of truth-telling and organized advocacy – and we’re ready to work together to ensure these ideas become real outcomes for descendants."