Detroit reparations task force gets new deadline for final report

Detroit, Michigan - The Detroit City Council has approved an extension for the reparations task force's final report and recommendations.

The reparations task force in Detroit, Michigan, has a new deadline of October 31, 2025, to submit its final report and recommendations. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The task force now has until October 31 to produce the report, one year after the original deadline in October 2024.

"The Task Force has been consuming loads of information from our community partners as well as our neighbors. We want to ensure the harms are being addressed thoroughly with adequate recommendations for repair," task force co-chair Cidney Calloway told the Detroit Free Press.

"Understanding the amount of history we're attempting to consolidate and reconcile, it's easy to assume this report may be in the hundreds of pages," Calloway continued. "Our writer has confidently stated that the report can be completed by the end of October, including the abstract and summary for residents."

Since its formation, the 13-member task force has seen significant disagreements and turnover.

Co-chair Keith Williams last November put out a report and recommendations apparently without the approval of fellow members. The task force responded in a statement that his contribution was not reflective of its work or intent and that any official information would be provided by the group collectively.

Despite the difficulties, the task force has continued its work of documenting the harms of past and present racial discrimination to Black residents. Their report is expected to include a wide-ranging slate of policy proposals to address the legacies of dehumanization, violence, segregation, and dispossession.