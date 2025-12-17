Maryland set to get reparations commission as lawmakers override Governor Wes Moore's veto

Annapolis, Maryland - Maryland will create a reparations commission for Black residents after lawmakers on Tuesday overrode a prior veto by the state's Governor Wes Moore.

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland has celebrated the General Assembly's decision to override a veto of a historic reparations commission bill. © Screenshot/Instagram/blackcaucusmd

The Maryland Senate voted 31-14 and the House voted 93-35 to move forward with the reparations commission in spite of the governor's opposition.

"The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland applauds the General Assembly's override of the veto of the Maryland Reparations Commission (SB 587), which will now become law in our state," the caucus said in a statement.



"At a time of growing attacks on diversity and equity, today's action reaffirms our shared commitment to truth-telling, accountability, and meaningful progress for Black Marylanders."

SB 587 calls for the creation of a 23-member body to document and develop a comprehensive policy plan to address the legacy of enslavement and racial discrimination in Maryland.

The bill was a priority of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland. It passed in the House 101-36 and in the Senate 32-13 before Moore shut it down last May.

"I will always protect and defend the full history of African Americans in our state and country," the governor wrote in his veto letter. "But in light of the many important studies that have taken place on this issue over nearly three decades, now is the time to focus on the work itself: Narrowing the racial wealth gap, expanding homeownership, uplifting entrepreneurs of color, and closing the foundational disparities that Iead to inequality – from food insecurity to education."