Detroit Reparations Task Force releases report and recommendations

Detroit, Michigan - The Detroit Reparations Task Force has released its report and recommendations to address past and present harms targeting the city's Black residents.

The Detroit Reparations Task Force has released its final report and recommendations after two years of study and public engagement. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

The report documents historical atrocities against people of African descent since before the founding of the city through the present day.

"We have been guided as a Task Force by our understanding that the wealth and imperialist power of the United States may be attributed directly to profits generated by the enslavement of our ancestors – through the slave trade, chattel slavery, peonage, and prison labor," the report states.

"In colonial America and the United States, extraction of Black labor and the violence with which this extraction was conducted, ensured the accumulation of wealth by whites, so that their heirs today continue to enjoy economic security and prosperity."

"For African Americans, these systems imposed unrelenting physical and social harms, unshakeable poverty, and the underdevelopment of our communities throughout the US and here in our City."

The municipal government was complicit in the dehumanization and dispossession of Black people through laws and policies such as redlining, racially restrictive zoning, urban renewal, highway construction, predatory tax foreclosure, and racist policing.

At the same time, the task force reiterated the need for federal, state, and private sector action to address the damage wrought by systemic racism.