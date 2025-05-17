Maryland Governor Wes Moore vetoes state reparations commission

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has vetoed a bill to create a state reparations commission. © Ting Shen / AFP

Among the two dozen measures Moore vetoed Friday was SB 587, legislation to create a 23-member body to document and develop proposals to address the legacy of enslavement and racial discrimination in Maryland.

The potential reparations remedies listed in the text include official apologies, financial compensation, property tax rebates, social service assistance, down payment assistance for the purchase of homes, higher education tuition payment waivers and reimbursement, child care and debt forgiveness programs, and more.

The bill, which was a priority of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland this session, passed in the House 101-36 and in the Senate 32-13.

"I will always protect and defend the full history of African Americans in our state and country. But in light of the many important studies that have taken place on this issue over nearly three decades, now is the time to focus on the work itself: Narrowing the racial wealth gap, expanding homeownership, uplifting entrepreneurs of color, and closing the foundational disparities that Iead to inequality – from food insecurity to education," the nation's only Black governor said in his veto letter.

Moore's decision came just days after supporters of the reparations measure rallied by the governor's residence urging him to sign the bill.