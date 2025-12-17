San Francisco supervisors vote to establish reparations fund

San Francisco, California - The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an ordinance to create a reparations fund for Black residents.

Residents march with a "Freedom" banner during the 2025 Juneteenth Parade in San Francisco, California. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

The Board of Supervisors gave final approval to File 240701, which would amend San Francisco's Administrative Code to establish a reparations fund, to be administered by the city's Human Rights Commission.

The measure now goes to Mayor Daniel Lurie for signature or veto.

The ordinance does not appropriate any initial funds but would create a structure for receiving future monies from the city or private donors. Those resources would then go toward implementing policy recommendations outlined by the African American Reparations Advisory Committee in its 2023 final report.

The AARAC's bold plan calls for one-time $5-million payouts, a guaranteed annual household income, tax credits, loan forgiveness programs, and $1 housing options for eligible individuals, as well as a mandatory Black History and Culture core curriculum in public schools.

The proposed measures are designed to address the city's long legacy of anti-Black discrimination. The AARAC in its report particularly highlighted the "urban renewal era," when Black people were largely segregated to specific neighborhoods due to racially restrictive covenants and redlining. The city then targeted those areas for redevelopment, displacing thousands without providing proper compensation.

Implementation of the AARAC plan hit a snag in December 2023 when former Mayor London Breed nixed a proposed Office of Reparations in the city budget.

The Board of Supervisors in February 2024 passed a resolution apologizing for the city's legacy of racial discrimination and committing to address the harms.