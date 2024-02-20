New York officials expected to name reparations commissioners during Black History Month

Albany, New York - New York State is gearing up to announce the members of its historic reparations commission!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signs legislation to create a state reparations commission on December 19, 2023. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

New York Governor Kathy Hochul in December signed legislation to create a body tasked with researching the Empire State's legacy of slavery and anti-Black racism, and developing policy proposals to address ongoing harms.

The bill – A7691/S1163A – dictated that the governor, Senate President Pro Tempore Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie would each name three commissioners.

Some lawmakers had hoped the members of the commission would be revealed at the 53rd Annual Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus Conference in Albany this past weekend.

Although that did not happen, New Yorkers don't have long to wait to find out who will sit on the nine-member panel. An announcement is expected to come before the end of Black History Month, Spectrum News reported.

The eventual appointees are, ultimately, charged with creating a blueprint that will put New York on a path toward true freedom and equality for all. Seeking public input from Black communities across the state will be a critical part of that effort.