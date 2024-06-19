Youth activists request meeting with DNC chair to advance reparations mandate ahead of DC rally

New York, New York - Youth activists are requesting an urgent meeting with Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison in order to secure party support for reparations ahead of the 2024 election.

Get Free, a Millennial and Gen Z-led movement for racial justice and equality, sent a letter to Harrison on June 18 asking to discuss the inclusion of their Our Repair Mandate in the 2024 Democratic Party Platform.

"On this Juneteenth, our struggle for our freedoms is being threatened by a white supremacist faction, helmed by MAGA Republicans, who are doing everything they can to deepen existing inequalities and bolster the hierarchies a wealthy, white few have relied on to wield power," Get Free's Executive Director Nicole Carty said in a press release.

"We need our leaders to stand up to the MAGA threat and commit to truly reckon with the ongoing legacy of white supremacy from its foundation," she added.

The 2020 Democratic Party Platform endorsed a national reparations study, and the DNC reaffirmed its support for a federal commission in March 2022. If enacted, the body would be tasked with examining the US' legacy of enslavement and racial discrimination and crafting a comprehensive plan to address ongoing harms.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has not followed through, despite sustained grassroots calls for him to establish a commission by executive order and warnings of possible repercussions at the ballot box should he fail to do so.